OSHA: BioLab Improperly Stored Chemicals Causing Fire at Georgia Facility

ATLANTA — BioLab has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor following an investigation that found that improperly stored hazardous chemicals were the cause of a fire at its Conyers, Georgia, facility seven months ago.

According to the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the company was cited as having four serious and two “other-than-serious” violations due to the September incident, which led to hospitalizations, road closures and the evacuations of 17,000 people in the surrounding community.

BioLab, which has a history of fires at its facilities in Georgia and across the United States, is also facing more than $61,000 in penalties proposed by OSHA.

“BioLab has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission,” the Labor Department said in a statement.

During an ongoing and separate investigation by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, BioLab officials had said the facility began a permanent fire watch up to three months before the Sept. 29 incident. That was after they found a strong odor from oxidizers at two buildings, including the Plant 12 storage warehouse where the September fire originally started, according to a report by the CSB.

At about 5 a.m. that day, a BioLab employee assigned to watch the Plant 12 warehouse heard a popping sound. He notified another employee of the wet product before seeing “large toxic vapor plumes inside the building,” the report stated.

There was no fire until 6:30 a.m. when flames were visible through the roof, located above where the employee first saw the chemical reaction. A shelter-in-place order was issued an hour later, and the fire was extinguished by 8 a.m.

However, a second fire erupted at about noon, which produced the thick black and multicolored plumes of smoke eventually seen for miles. The CSB stated a first responder described the scene as “major chemical reactions.”

The OSHA investigation determined the company stored various chemicals at the warehouse. According to the CSB report, the bulk chemicals at Plant 12 were 99% trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) and 99% sodium dichloroisocyanurate (DCCA), solid oxidizers that were stored in super sacks before being taken to other parts of the complex. Officials said those chemicals have a chlorine odor and can release “toxic and corrosive products” like chlorine gas and hydrogen chloride “upon decomposition.”

The building also stored super sacks of bromochloro-5,5-dimethylimidazolidine-2,4-dione (BCDMH), which can release chlorine gas and hydrogen chloride, along with bromine gas and hydrogen bromide when it breaks down, the report stated.

In the November investigation update by the CSB, Chairperson Steve Owens said the risk the incident posed to the surrounding community was “completely unacceptable.”

“Reactive chemical incidents can have severe environmental and public safety impacts due to the combination of fire, toxic gas emissions and hazardous materials involved, and BioLab and any other facility that has reactive chemicals onsite must manage those materials safely,” Owens said in a statement.

From the start of the fire until Oct. 17, those within a two-mile radius of the plant were given nightly shelter-in-place warnings by the Rockdale County emergency management agency. The smoke eventually drifted to parts of metro Atlanta, where residents reported a chlorine smell and haze.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to BioLab for comment about the findings of the OSHA investigation.

OSHA said it levied $61,473 in proposed penalties against BioLab, which were slightly less than the $75,499 issued in January 2024 against SK Battery America Inc., an electric vehicle battery maker. That OSHA investigation found that the South Korean-owned company exposed its employees to unsafe levels of cobalt, nickel and manganese at its Commerce plant.

Four months later, in April 2024, OSHA said it levied $77,200 in proposed fines after SK Battery failed to train its employees on how to protect themselves from toxic fumes produced by electric vehicle battery fires, which led to multiple injuries after an October incident.

