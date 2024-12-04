CSB Shares Investigation Update on Bio-Lab Toxic Gas Release

In November, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released an investigation update into the chemical reaction and toxic gas release on Sept. 29, 2024, at the Bio-Lab, Inc. facility in Conyers, Georgia, that resulted in a massive fire and plume of toxic smoke that threatened the surrounding community and the metropolitan Atlanta area.

The reaction involved materials stored in a warehouse that generated heat, which led to the decomposition of the product and the release of toxic vapors and fires. The primary substances involved in the reaction were trichloroisocyanuric acid (TCCA) and sodium dichloroisocyanurate (DCCA), along with bromochloro-5,5-dimethylimidazolidine-2,4-dione (BCDMH).

The resulting plumes contained chlorine and other hazardous substances and caused significant offsite impacts, according to the CSB. Roughly 17,000 people in the surrounding community were required to evacuate, and nearly 90,000 people in metropolitan Atlanta were advised to shelter in place. In addition, nightly shelter-in-place warnings to the surrounding community went on for several weeks after the incident. CSB reported the warehouse was completely destroyed. In its update, the CSB outlines the events surrounding the incident.

Throughout the incident, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted air monitoring, finding elevated chlorine and hydrogen chloride levels from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, with the highest levels occurring during night hours.

The CSB is continuing to gather facts and analyze several key areas, including:

The cause of the material decomposition, release of toxic vapors and fire

Storage and handling of oxidizers and their compatibility

Best practices for responding to emergencies involving bulk solid oxidizer chemical reactions and decompositions

Regulatory and Industry guidance on fire protection systems for bulk solid oxidizers

The CSB said the investigation is still ongoing and will provide complete findings, analyses and recommendations in its final investigation report.