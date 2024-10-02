  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    BioLab Fire Prompts EPA to Provide Interactive Air Quality Tool

    Oct. 2, 2024
    EPA launches interactive air quality tool after BioLab fire in Conyers, GA, aiding residents with real-time data and updates.

    By Amanda Joshi

    According to local news reports, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is assisting residents by offering an interactive tool that measures air quality after a fire on Sept. 29 at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Georgia, released a chemical cloud that prompted mass evacuations
     
    Thousands of people were initially evacuated in Rockdale County, and others were told to shelter in place. Currently, there is a nightly shelter-in-place order from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the remainder of the week.
     
    The BioLab fire has caused widespread concern. Residents in neighboring counties have reported symptoms of chlorine exposure, including eye irritation, coughing, tightness in the chest and shortness of breath. 
     
    The EPA is monitoring the air and said that while chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels are detectable, they remain within safe limits, except for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
     
    The EPA also explained that the "odor threshold" for chlorine is very low, meaning people can smell it at low concentrations that do not pose harm.
     
    Because of the high level of concern, the EPA created the interactive air monitoring tool to allow users to view real-time data from field instruments. The EPA is also providing air quality testing results every 12 hours.

