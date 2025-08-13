Nouryon, Eastman Expand Capacity to Support Pulp and Textile Industries

Specialty chemicals makers Nouryon and Eastman Chemical Co. announced separate projects aimed at expanding production capacity to meet demand in the pulp and textile industries.

Amsterdam-based Nouryon has signed a long-term agreement with Chile-based Arauco to supply sodium chlorate and chlorine dioxide solutions for Arauco’s planned $4.6 billion pulp mill in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. Nouryon said it will build and operate a fully integrated sodium chlorate facility, increasing its South America capacity by 20% and its global capacity by nearly 10%. It will also engineer, construct and operate Arauco’s chlorine dioxide plant at the site, which is expected to begin production in late 2027.

Kingsport, Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Huafon Chemical to build a joint facility in China to produce cellulose acetate yarn. The site reportedly will focus on localized production and innovation of Eastman’s Naia cellulose acetate filament yarns to support the Chinese textile market.