    • Shutterstock
    Industrial plants and factories network

    Nouryon, Eastman Expand Capacity to Support Pulp and Textile Industries

    Aug. 13, 2025
    The specialty chemical makers separately announce projects in Brazil and China to boost supply for key manufacturing sectors.

    Specialty chemicals makers Nouryon and Eastman Chemical Co. announced separate projects aimed at expanding production capacity to meet demand in the pulp and textile industries.

    Amsterdam-based Nouryon has signed a long-term agreement with Chile-based Arauco to supply sodium chlorate and chlorine dioxide solutions for Arauco’s planned $4.6 billion pulp mill in Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil. Nouryon said it will build and operate a fully integrated sodium chlorate facility, increasing its South America capacity by 20% and its global capacity by nearly 10%. It will also engineer, construct and operate Arauco’s chlorine dioxide plant at the site, which is expected to begin production in late 2027.

    Kingsport, Tennessee-based Eastman Chemical announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Huafon Chemical to build a joint facility in China to produce cellulose acetate yarn. The site reportedly will focus on localized production and innovation of Eastman’s Naia cellulose acetate filament yarns to support the Chinese textile market.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations