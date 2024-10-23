Neste, Braskem Partner on Renewable and Recycled Feedstocks for Polymers and Chemicals Production

Neste and Braskem have reached an agreement to supply renewable and recycled feedstocks for polymers and chemicals production. Braskem products based on these feedstocks are expected to be available starting in the fourth quarter of 2024. They will be sold mainly in South America and included in Braskem’s Wenew product portfolio.

Braskem will sell polymer resins and chemicals made from Neste’s more sustainable feedstock Neste RE, produced leveraging plastic waste via chemical recycling; and renewable feedstock produced by processing renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil (UCO).

An ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified mass balance approach will be applied to integrate the new feedstocks into Braskem's existing processes to verify the uninterrupted chain of custody and the materials' sustainable sourcing. For more on ISCC PLUS certification, check out “Beyond Greenwashing: How to Get Certified Sustainable.”

What People Are Saying

Fabiana Quiroga, Director of Circular Economy at Braskem in South America:

“This is a very important moment for the industry. We're introducing a new solution that will adhere to the industry’s high quality standards while ensuring sustainability right from the start of the value chain. This partnership with Neste is a significant milestone in our journey towards a circular economy.”

Jeroen Verhoeven, Commercial Director for Polymers and Chemicals at Neste:

“We are excited to welcome Braskem as our partner in advancing the transformation of the plastics and chemicals industry towards more sustainable solutions. We are looking forward to seeing our Neste RE solution in action in South America, reducing the dependence on virgin fossil feedstock in the production of polymers and chemicals.”



More on Chemical Recycling and Renewable Solutions

Chemical recycling enables the recycling of plastic waste that is otherwise difficult to recycle, for example multi-material or colored plastics. Chemically recycled feedstock can contribute to increasing recycling and, therefore, help reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the environment.

Renewable feedstock can help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when replacing fossil feedstock in the manufacturing of plastics and chemicals. It is produced using renewable raw materials such as waste and residue oils and fats like UCO or residues from vegetable oil processing.

Both feedstocks enable the manufacturing of products that are safe and suitable for sensitive applications, for example, food-contact packaging.