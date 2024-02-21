BASF Brings Chemical Recycling to the United States

BASF now produces ISSC Plus-certified advanced recycled building blocks at the BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals facility in Port Arthur, Texas. The company’s ChemCycling technology uses recycled feedstock derived from plastic waste in the conventional production process, thereby partially replacing fossil resources.

The recycled feedstock is attributed to the advanced recycled building blocks via a mass balance approach. These building blocks can be used for many BASF products manufactured in the United States, for example, super absorbent polymers, engineered plastics or polyurethanes, said BASF in a press release.

The ISCC Plus certification verifies the use of sustainable, bio-based and recyclable materials in the supply chain.