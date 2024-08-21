Neste Expands Chemical Recycling Logistics Infrastructure at Finland Refinery

Neste is expanding its logistics infrastructure for liquefied recycled raw materials at its refinery in Porvoo, Finland, including materials such as liquefied waste plastic and liquefied rubber tires. In a press statement, the company said this allows them to handle larger amounts of liquefied raw materials to support the company’s aim to advance chemical recycling and transform the Porvoo refinery into a renewable and circular solutions hub.

The new logistics installations comprise dedicated unloading facilities: At the refinery’s harbor, Neste is building an unloading arm with a heating system as well as pipelines to connect the harbor with dedicated storage tanks. Unlike regular crude oil, liquefied waste plastic or discarded rubber tires require heating to stay liquid. At the same time, the systems must be more resistant to corrosion. The company is also building a vapor recovery unit, contributing to emission control of the operations.