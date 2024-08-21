  • Newsletters
    Neste Expands Chemical Recycling Logistics Infrastructure at Finland Refinery

    Aug. 21, 2024
    Expansion will allow the company to take on larger amounts of liquefied raw materials to support advanced chemical recycling and transform the refinery into a renewable and circular solutions hub.

    Neste is expanding its logistics infrastructure for liquefied recycled raw materials at its refinery in Porvoo, Finland, including materials such as liquefied waste plastic and liquefied rubber tires. In a press statement, the company said this allows them to handle larger amounts of liquefied raw materials to support the company’s aim to advance chemical recycling and transform the Porvoo refinery into a renewable and circular solutions hub. 
     
    The new logistics installations comprise dedicated unloading facilities: At the refinery’s harbor, Neste is building an unloading arm with a heating system as well as pipelines to connect the harbor with dedicated storage tanks. Unlike regular crude oil, liquefied waste plastic or discarded rubber tires require heating to stay liquid. At the same time, the systems must be more resistant to corrosion. The company is also building a vapor recovery unit, contributing to emission control of the operations.
     
    The new logistics infrastructure is expected to be completed in 2024 and ready for use when Neste finishes construction in 2025 of its liquefied waste plastic upgrading unit, part of the EU-funded project PULSE. The upgrading unit turns liquefied raw materials into high-quality feedstock for the plastics and chemicals industry.

     

