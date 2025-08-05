New Model Offers Scalable, Low-Cost Approach to Reduce Refrigerant Emissions

A new emissions modeling tool may help chemical manufacturers scale down refrigerant emissions through end-of-life recovery and reclamation, according to a study published in Environmental Science & Technology. The research, conducted by IIASA and Peking University, highlights a lifecycle-based approach that supports circular economy practices while minimizing the environmental impact of fluorocarbon use in industrial operations.

The study introduces the Extended Lifecycle Emissions Framework (ELEF), which tracks emissions across each stage of refrigerant use from production to disposal. Analysis shows that without recovery and reclamation, most fluorocarbons are released during equipment decommissioning, where they are commonly vented rather than captured, said the researchers in a press statement.

Researchers found that implementing recovery, recycling, reclamation, and destruction (RRRD) strategies could eliminate more than half of the residual refrigerant emissions projected even after meeting international regulatory targets. In particular, reclaimed refrigerants were shown to have a carbon footprint four times lower than virgin alternatives, offering chemical plants a viable way to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

The findings also suggest that up to 93% of mitigation could be achieved at a cost below $10 per tonne of CO₂-equivalent — far below the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s estimated cost for meeting global climate goals.

Adoption of fluorocarbon lifecycle management is currently limited by enforcement challenges and insufficient infrastructure, the researchers said. However, the study notes that early investments in systems to handle HCFCs and HFCs could later be adapted for next-generation fluorinated gases, such as HFOs, supporting long-term sustainability across chemical processing industries.

Next steps identified by the researchers include scaling up recovery practices for large equipment and creating market incentives for reclaimed refrigerants.