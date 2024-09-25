H2B2 and 2G Energy Awarded for Renewable Hydrogen Project

H2B2 USA LLC, a hydrogen solutions company, and 2G Energy, Inc., a combined heat and power generation systems (CHP) provider, announced that their collaborative SoHyCal project received the 2024 CHP Project of the Year Award by the Combined Heat and Power Alliance.

The SoHyCal project, managed by H2B2, produces renewable hydrogen through electrolysis powered entirely by renewable energy. 2G Energy’s biogas engine plays a critical role in powering the hydrogen production process.

The award recognizes the SoHyCal project as a pioneering effort in hydrogen production, showcasing the successful integration of H2B2 and 2G Energy's technologies. These technologies not only meet current clean hydrogen demands but also set a foundation for future expansions to support California’s climate goals and inspire similar global initiatives, said the two companies in a press statement.