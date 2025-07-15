Stratasys and Shin-Etsu Launch Commercial Production of 3D-Printable Silicone Material

Stratasys and Japanese chemical manufacturer Shin-Etsu began commercial production of a silicone material for 3D-printing applications, Stratasys said in a July 14 news release.

The launch of P3 Silicone 25A material represents a breakthrough in silicone manufacturing, allowing 3D printing to produce silicone components without the typical delays and expenses of injection molding, Stratasys said. In the past, few 3D-printing materials have matched the performance of traditionally molded silicones, according to the company.

The material provides the chemical resistance, thermal stability and mechanical behavior of conventional silicones, while enabling manufacturers to eliminate tooling, reduce lead times and support localized, low-volume production, Stratasys said.

The material has been validated in thermal aging tests up to 1,000 hours at 150°C and passed biocompatibility and flame retardancy certification.

P3 Silicone 25A is now available exclusively for the Stratasys Origin DLP platform. The material can be ordered in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific regions, with availability expanding to the Americas later this year.