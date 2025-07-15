Chemical Procurement Leaders to Gather for World Chemical Purchasing Conference

Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) has announced the return of the World Chemical Purchasing Conference, scheduled for Dec. 4–5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City, New Jersey. The event brings together procurement leaders and industry strategists to explore the evolving role of chemical purchasing in an era of global disruption.

According to the organizers, the conference’s 14th edition comes at a critical time, as sourcing functions become increasingly central to supply chain resilience, sustainability goals and value creation. The 2025 agenda will focus on the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, energy and chemical price volatility, Scope 3 emissions reporting and AI integration in procurement systems.

Speakers include senior leaders from Honeywell, Nova Chemicals, Tricon Energy, ICIS, Unilever, and the American Chemistry Council, among others. Topics will span macroeconomic outlooks, digital sourcing strategies and workforce transformation in strategic sourcing roles.

Attendees can expect industry case studies, peer benchmarking and interactive roundtables covering key commodity trends. The event aims to provide actionable insights for professionals involved in contract negotiation, supplier strategy and market risk management.

Registration is now open. Visit the event website for more information and to access early bird pricing.