    • ICIS
    ICIS World Chemical Purchasing Conference

    Chemical Procurement Leaders to Gather for World Chemical Purchasing Conference

    July 15, 2025
    Jersey City, New Jersey, will host the 14th conference on sourcing strategies amid market volatility, trade shifts and digital transformation.

    Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) has announced the return of the World Chemical Purchasing Conference, scheduled for Dec. 4–5, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City, New Jersey. The event brings together procurement leaders and industry strategists to explore the evolving role of chemical purchasing in an era of global disruption.

    According to the organizers, the conference’s 14th edition comes at a critical time, as sourcing functions become increasingly central to supply chain resilience, sustainability goals and value creation. The 2025 agenda will focus on the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, energy and chemical price volatility, Scope 3 emissions reporting and AI integration in procurement systems.

    Speakers include senior leaders from Honeywell, Nova Chemicals, Tricon Energy, ICIS, Unilever, and the American Chemistry Council, among others. Topics will span macroeconomic outlooks, digital sourcing strategies and workforce transformation in strategic sourcing roles.

    Attendees can expect industry case studies, peer benchmarking and interactive roundtables covering key commodity trends. The event aims to provide actionable insights for professionals involved in contract negotiation, supplier strategy and market risk management.

    Registration is now open. Visit the event website for more information and to access early bird pricing.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading