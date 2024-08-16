  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Mixing courses nix problems
    1. Industry News

    Courses Aim to Nix Mixing Problems

    Aug. 16, 2024
    In-person courses will troubleshoot production and process problems

    If you don’t think you have mixing problems, think again, according to David S. Dickey, senior consultant, MixTech, Inc. He notes that if you have production problems such as inconsistent product, excessive rework, low productivity, poor quality, or other unidentified problems, you probably have mixing problems. 

    To help solve those problems, he is presenting two in-person courses in October. 

    Powder and Bulk Mixing, Oct. 8 - 10, Chicago
    This course will examine how to effectively use, evaluate, and optimize powder processing equipment and address the capabilities and limitations of different types of blending and mixing equipment. Dickey will also explain the influence of powder and particle properties on handling characteristics.

    The Art and Science of Industrial Mixing, Oct. 15 – 17, Chicago
    This course will outline what it takes to achieve good mixing and how to apply practical ideas to solve process problems. Dickey will explain the relationships between impeller power, pumping capacity, the Mixing Index, and blend time. He will also help attendees identify ways to troubleshoot and improve mixing processes.

    Dickey is Chemical Processing’s mixing expert. He has written several articles for us including:

    About the Author

    Traci Purdum | Editor-in-Chief

    Traci Purdum, an award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering manufacturing and management issues, is a graduate of the Kent State University School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Kent, Ohio, and an alumnus of the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.