Courses Aim to Nix Mixing Problems

If you don’t think you have mixing problems, think again, according to David S. Dickey, senior consultant, MixTech, Inc. He notes that if you have production problems such as inconsistent product, excessive rework, low productivity, poor quality, or other unidentified problems, you probably have mixing problems.

To help solve those problems, he is presenting two in-person courses in October.

Powder and Bulk Mixing, Oct. 8 - 10, Chicago

This course will examine how to effectively use, evaluate, and optimize powder processing equipment and address the capabilities and limitations of different types of blending and mixing equipment. Dickey will also explain the influence of powder and particle properties on handling characteristics.

The Art and Science of Industrial Mixing, Oct. 15 – 17, Chicago

This course will outline what it takes to achieve good mixing and how to apply practical ideas to solve process problems. Dickey will explain the relationships between impeller power, pumping capacity, the Mixing Index, and blend time. He will also help attendees identify ways to troubleshoot and improve mixing processes.

Dickey is Chemical Processing’s mixing expert. He has written several articles for us including: