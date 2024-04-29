Dow and BASF Report Lower Q1 Sales

Despite reporting lower sales, Dow and BASF said their first-quarter results indicate a potential rebound in the chemical sector.
For BASF, sales fell €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) to €17.6 billion ($18.9 billion) in the quarter.
This decline was mainly driven by a significant drop in raw-materials and energy prices in most segments in addition to lower precious metals prices in the surface technologies market, the company said in an earnings statement.
Negative currency effects, largely relating to the Chinese renminbi and the U.S. dollar also impacted sales performance in the chemicals segment, the company said.