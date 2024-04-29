Dow and BASF Report Lower Q1 Sales

“This was due in particular to our customers increasing their inventories and lower imports by competitors to Europe as a result of the conflict in the Red Sea,” the company said in its quarterly statement.

BASF’s income from operations before depreciation, amortization, or EBITDA, before special items reached €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion), 5.7% higher than the average of analysts’ estimates, the company reported.

Following the annual shareholders meeting, Markus Kamieth took over as CEO for Martin Brudermüller. The company announced the management change in December.

The company said its projections for 2024 remain unchanged, including EBITDA before special items of between €8 billion ($8.6 billion) and €8.6 billion ($9.2 billion), up from €7.7 billion ($8.3 billion).

Dow’s net sales were $10.8 billion, down 9% versus the year-ago period. Operating EBIT was $605 million, a decrease of $37 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to lower integrated margins, the company said.

However, Dow CEO Jim Fitterling said the company’s performance indicates improvement in the sector.

“In the first quarter, we captured improving demand, maintained pricing and benefited from lower feedstock and energy costs,” he said. “The strength of our cost-advantaged positions around the world led to higher operating rates. As a result, Team Dow delivered volume growth and margin expansion sequentially across our diverse portfolio. We also delivered on our capital allocation priorities, including returning $693 million in cash to shareholders during the quarter.”

In a podcast interview with Bloomberg News, Fitterling said the company is experiencing strong demand growth in several sectors, including automotive, industrial electronics and packaging.

He noted that chemical shipments in the first quarter were up 4% year-over-year. Growth for chemicals used in housing construction, including paint and coatings, remains slow, Fitterling told Bloomberg News. He noted that interest rate cuts could help that segment grow.