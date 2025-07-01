    • Shutterstock
    Circular economy icon in globe on nature background

    Cefic Urges Policy Updates to Accelerate Bioeconomy and Circularity in EU Chemical Sector

    July 1, 2025
    Cefic's five-point plan and a recent industry study highlight the regulatory and infrastructure changes needed to drive transformation.

    The European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic) outlined July 1 multiple policy and infrastructure priorities needed to support the chemical industry’s transformation toward circular production and a bio-based economy, according to several recent announcements.

    Cefic released a five-point action plan recommending that the upcoming revision of the EU Bioeconomy Strategy evolve into an industrial strategy. The recommendations include supporting bio-based product demand through legislation, scaling biomanufacturing and incentivizing the conversion of existing chemical assets. The organization emphasized the need for improved access to sustainable biomass feedstocks and consistent EU-wide policy and regulatory frameworks.

    The five-point action plan comes on the heels of a new study published June 15 in collaboration with management consultancy UNITY, on accelerating circularity in the chemical sector. Based on interviews and member surveys, Cefic reported that:

    • 90% of respondents cited high business impacts from the circular economy transition
    • 82% said circularity is integrated into their corporate strategies
    • 52% described themselves as advanced in circular practices

    However, engineers and plant operators still face significant hurdles. These include high capital costs, gaps in recycling infrastructure, complex and fragmented regulations and insufficient market demand for circular products.

    To address these barriers, the study recommends regulatory incentives, coordinated infrastructure investment and cross-sector collaboration. It also calls for performance monitoring and innovation partnerships to close implementation gaps and drive measurable progress.

    According to the organization, Europe’s competitiveness and environmental goals will require synchronized efforts across industry and policymaking to scale both circular and biobased solutions.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.