Fatal Explosion Halts Operations at India-Based Sigachi Chemical Plant

An explosion and fire at a chemical manufacturing facility operated by Sigachi Industries in southern India has killed at least 39 people and injured 34 others, according to Reuters. The company has suspended operations at the plant for 90 days following structural damage from the blast.

The incident occurred June 30 in the Telangana state, where the Hyderabad-based company operates one of its production facilities. Local fire officials reported the building collapsed entirely and rescue teams continue to search through debris.

About 140 people were on site at the time of the explosion, according to the press statement. Officials said 25 of the deceased have not yet been identified.

Sigachi manufactures microcrystalline cellulose, a material used in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and specialty chemical applications. The Telangana facility accounts for slightly more than a quarter of the company’s total production capacity of 21,700 metric tons per year.

The cause of the explosion has not been disclosed. A five-member investigative committee has been appointed by the state government to determine the cause. The company reported the plant is fully insured and said it has begun the claims process.

