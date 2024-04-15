BASF Considers Layoffs at Finland Battery Plant Amid Permitting Delays

BASF said April 11 it will consider layoffs for an indefinite period at its battery materials plant in Finland due to a lengthy permitting process.

The company completed construction of the plant in Harjavalta, Finland, in 2023 but has encountered regulatory delays. BASF plans to produce precursor cathode active materials at the facility.

The company received the first permit from Finnish authorities in 2020 after an extensive environmental impact assessment, said Tomi Oja, managing director of BASF Battery Materials Finland Oy.

“Since then, we have been on a painful journey with several cycles of permits being granted, appealed, and – unfortunately – not upheld,” he said. “We are disappointed to have received different signals from authorities and the administrative courts. In a dynamic market like the battery market, which requires major investments, both speed and certainty are essential for business planning.”