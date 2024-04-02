  • ENEWS
    AdvanSix Receives ISCC Plus Certification for Three Plants

    April 2, 2024
    Company produces recycled nylon product using 100% post-industrial or post-consumer recycled content.

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    AdvanSix, a diversified chemistry company, said April 2 it has been certified to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard for three of its manufacturing sites.

    The sites are located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

    ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized, voluntary certification system for developing sustainable supply chains. Verified through an in-depth audit, the ISCC PLUS certification verifies and validates the adoption of clear, transparent and traceable practices, especially for organizations applying the mass balance approach to track amounts and sustainability characteristics of feedstocks. 

    This approach tracks AdvanSix’s use of recycled materials at its sites to support the transition to circular economy principles of reduce, reuse and recycle, the company said.

    “AdvanSix is dedicated to enabling solutions that not only reflect our sustainability focus, but also help our customers transform and meet their own environmental goals, all while building a socially responsible future,” said AdvanSix President and CEO Erin Kane in a news release. “Achieving ISCC PLUS certification reflects our commitment to supporting sustainable manufacturing for a better world.”

    The current ISCC PLUS certification covers AdvanSix’s vertically integrated sites in Frankford, Hopewell and Chesterfield, which supports production of nylon solutions, plant nutrients and chemical intermediates.

    This new certification complements AdvanSix’s existing recycled nylon product lines with 100% post-industrial recycled content or 100% post-consumer recycled content, the company said. 

