AdvanSix Receives ISCC Plus Certification for Three Plants

AdvanSix, a diversified chemistry company, said April 2 it has been certified to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard for three of its manufacturing sites.

The sites are located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized, voluntary certification system for developing sustainable supply chains. Verified through an in-depth audit, the ISCC PLUS certification verifies and validates the adoption of clear, transparent and traceable practices, especially for organizations applying the mass balance approach to track amounts and sustainability characteristics of feedstocks.

This approach tracks AdvanSix’s use of recycled materials at its sites to support the transition to circular economy principles of reduce, reuse and recycle, the company said.