Dow Earns ISCC PLUS Certification

Dow announced it received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at its propylene oxide/propylene glycol and polyols manufacturing site in Freeport, Texas. An ISCC PLUS certification recognizes Dow’s implementation of decoupling fossil feedstocks by using waste-sourced feedstock, following a full, independent, external audit.

ISCC is an international certification standard for fully traceable and environmentally, socially and economically sustainable supply chains. As Dow continues to manufacture products with circular and bio-circular feedstocks, this verification qualifies the tracking of alternative feedstocks through the mass balance approach.

Sustainability designations like ISCC Plus can authenticate chemical manufacturers’ efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. For more on this certification, check out Chemical Processing’s “Beyond Greenwashing: How to Get Certified Sustainable.”

Dow’s newly ISCC PLUS certified polyurethanes site will produce products for automotive, construction, consumer, food, fragrances, pharmaceutical and industrial markets.