/ / / SOCMA Rebrands To Focus On Members

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) unveils a new modern brand that focuses on its members and how SOCMA provides solutions for a dynamic specialties industry, according to the association.

“This brand refresh is a tremendous milestone for the SOCMA community,” says Jennifer Abril, president and CEO. “As SOCMA approaches its 100th Anniversary, we are laser-focused on enriching our relevancy and setting the stage for the next century. This rebrand symbolizes the evolution of both the industry and SOCMA, highlighting our principal position as the connector for business growth.

“Hand in hand with reinvigorating our brand, we have also transformed our offerings, put SOCMA members and their needs at the very heart of the association and added more value to membership through networking opportunities and customized services,” Abril says.

Through the rebrand, SOCMA says it is:

Clarifying its value proposition as the trusted resource for commercial services and growth, the technical expert for manufacturing and operations and the recognized voice for regulatory and legislative policy.

Solidifying its place as the central hub for the specialty and fine chemical sector to network and learn year-round.

Celebrating the diversity of its membership and the unique role they play throughout the value chain.

Deepening its mission to advocate for and to resolve policy concerns impeding business growth.

“We see the rebrand as an opportunity to pay homage to SOCMA’s rich history while boldly spring boarding into a new chapter dedicated to engaging the full value chain,” Abril says.

