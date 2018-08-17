Watlow Launches EZ-Link Mobile App
Aug 17, 2018
Watlow, designer and manufacturer of complete thermal systems, launches its EZ-Link mobile app and adds an option for Bluetooth wireless technology to 1/16 DIN EZ-Zone PM products. Used together, this makes setting up, monitoring and adjusting 1/16 DIN EZ-Zone PM controllers and limits easier, according to the company.
EZ-Link is available from the Apple and Android app stores for phones and tablets, and provides access to the controller’s parameters with fully spelled out names in plain text with help topics that explain each parameter and option. The app provides wireless access to Watlow’s EZ-Zone PM controllers from up to 70 feet (21.3 meters) away. When connected to a controller, the app’s dashboard view displays up to 20 parameters. Users can configure which parameters appear on the dashboard view with the controller’s custom home page. The all parameters feature in the app lets users set up the controller’s inputs, control settings, alarms, outputs and other features and functions.
In addition to controller setup, monitoring and adjusting, the EZ-Link mobile app offers a ping feature, which identifies which controller is connected when several controllers are within range. It also honors the controller’s password protection, limiting unauthorized access and unwanted changes. The app also provides alarm and error indicators, connection to Watlow for feedback and support and accessing device information such as firmware version, part number and serial number.
For more information, visit: www.watlow.com
