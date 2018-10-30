/ / / Solvay Expands FKM Production

Solvay will increase fluoroelastomer (FKM) production to support global customers’ continuing strong demand for high-performance sealing applications, according to the company. End-use applications in hybrid- and low-emission internal combustion engines (ICE) and in the semiconductor industry are reportedly the key drivers of solid growth.

Solvay says the recent addition of a new, state-of-the-art FKM plant in Changshu, China strengthened its manufacturing footprint, which now includes the U.S., Europe and Asia. Production of specific FKM peroxide curable and bisphenolic terpolymer grades will be increased at Solvay’s sites in Changshu and Spinetta Marengo, Italy. The combined production capacity – at current product mix – will be expanded by 30% by the fourth quarter of 2019 to sustain the increasing needs of the company’s Tecnoflon FKM customers and end users.

