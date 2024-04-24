Schenck Process to Become Qlar

Guided by its aspiration “the future is cirQlar”, Schenck Process will rebrand to Qlar on May 13, 2024, extending its focus on digitally enabled and sustainable solutions. The company will continue to serve all existing target industries, including chemicals, high-performance materials, cement, steel, infrastructure, transport and energy. The Schenck Process brand, with its existing portfolio, will remain as a product brand under the roof of Qlar.

The rebranding is part of the company’s initiative to drive climate-neutral material transformation processes in the green and circular economy.