Gluespec Database Helps Engineers Find The Right Adhesive
May 23, 2018
Engineers trying to keep track of liquid adhesives, coatings, sealants and specialty chemical materials now have access to the free, searchable Gluespec database from Ellsworth Adhesives. The engineering research tool is designed by engineers to help engineers find the right adhesive and specialty materials for their projects as quickly and effectively as possible.
Gluespec reportedly contains curated data on more than 7,000 materials for industrial applications from more than 70 suppliers. It contains millions of technical specs, test methods and other critical data points on thousands of specialty chemical materials from around the world.
The database’s grid interface recommends materials based on a user’s customized search for a specific application or specific data points. The grid produces an online spreadsheet that’s prepopulated with technical data. Users can scan all relevant properties and materials and compare them on one screen. Grid data is filterable, sortable and customizable by every property in the database, including specific gravity, viscosity, impact strength, cure time and temperature resistance, as well as by manufacturer, material type, industry, substrate and chemistry.
The Gluespec grid starts out with a large amount of information that engineers can narrow down to two or three materials for testing. The database combines manufacturer data with the industry knowledge of Ellsworth’s engineering service representatives and other technical experts. It also offers the ability to connect with technical reps who focus on specialty materials.
Gluespec’s datasheets contain technical data, test methods, best practices, and information on comparable materials. All data is quality-checked during data entry. Ellsworth staff annually checks manufacturer data on all materials and makes updates as needed.
