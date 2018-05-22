Emerson Will Acquire Aventics
May 22, 2018
Emerson agrees on terms to acquire Aventics from Triton for a cash purchase price of €527 million. Aventics is a global manufacturer of smart pneumatics technologies that power machine and factory automation applications and will significantly expand Emerson’s reach in the growing $13 billion fluid automation technologies market, according to the company.
Aventics builds on Emerson’s capabilities in key discrete and hybrid automation markets, including food and beverage, packaging, automotive assembly and medical equipment, according to Emerson. Emerson’s expanded portfolio of fluid control and pneumatic devices incorporates sensing and monitoring capabilities to improve system uptime and performance, enhance safety and optimize energy usage.
With central offices in Laatzen, Germany, Aventics has approximately 2,100 employees globally with five manufacturing locations and 2017 sales of $425 million.
“Aventics brings technologies, capabilities and expertise that are critical to digitalization of manufacturing, including predictive maintenance through integrated diagnostics, an important priority for our Automation Solutions business,” says Mike Train, executive vice president, Emerson Automation Solutions. “With Aventics, we will gain a valuable footprint in Germany, a key market for automation technology and investment. Aventics also brings opportunities for Emerson to better serve customers in hybrid markets like food & beverage, providing intelligent devices and solutions from processing through packaging.”
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 subject to regulatory approvals, Aventics’ finalization of necessary consultations and other customary closing conditions. Greenhill & Co., LLC served as financial advisor to Emerson and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP served as legal advisor.
For more information, visit: www.emerson.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments