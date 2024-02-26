Yokogawa, Tsubame BHB to Jointly Develop Green Ammonia Production Technology

Yokogawa Electric Corp. said Feb. 21 it has agreed to partner with Tsubame BHB to develop solutions for green ammonia.

Tsubame BHB is a university-based startup founded by a group headed by Professor Emeritus Hideo Hosono of the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

The Tokyo Institute of Technology developed an ammonia synthesis method that uses electride catalysts.

Electride catalysts enable the synthesis of hydrogen and nitrogen at relatively low temperature and pressure levels and thus are able to reduce the environmental impact of the ammonia synthesis process.

The synthesis of ammonia from hydrogen and nitrogen is conventionally done under high temperature and high-pressure conditions.

Tsubame BHB has already received an order to supply a small, distributed ammonia production plant, according to Yokogawa.

Tsubame BHB has raised capital and is working to optimize the design of processes used by medium and large-scale ammonia synthesis facilities and developing catalysts that don’t require the use of rare or precious metals, Yokogawa said.

Yokogawa will work with Tsubame BHB to jointly develop solutions that automate the ammonia production process, improve the efficiency of remote operations by integrating the handling of data from upstream renewable energy and hydrogen production facilities.

The company also said it will employ demand forecasting to optimize supply chains and streamline operations and maintenance. Both companies said they will also consider accelerating adoption of the technology globally.