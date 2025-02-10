BASF, Synthomer Launch ISCC PLUS-Certified Materials

BASF said Feb. 6 it has launched a polyacrylate-based superabsorbent polymer with a product carbon footprint of zero. The company designed the product, called HySorb B 6610 ZeroPCF, to meet sustainability needs for the hygiene industry.

BASF uses renewable energy and its biomass balance approach to produce the zero-carbon superabsorbent polymer. BASF manufactures HySorb B 6610 ZeroPCF at its Antwerp, Belgium, Verbund site. The product has received ISCC Plus certification, an international third-party system for verifying biobased and recyclable materials in the supply chain.

The zero-carbon footprint product will help customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa reduce their Scope 3 emissions footprints, according to BASF.

Superabsorbent polymers are commonly used in diaper production. BASF said in a media statement the new product can be used as a drop-in solution, requiring no adaptation of a diaper production line and maintains the performance of traditional superabsorbent polymers.

Synthomer Launches Biobased Latex Gloves

Synthomer, a UK-based manufacturer of specialized polymers and ingredients, also announced a new ISCC PLUS-certified product for the hygiene industry. The company, in partnership with Neste and PCS, will produce biobased nitrile latexes for the glove industry using responsibly sourced bio-based feedstock.

The biobased-certified nitrile latexes, manufactured in Malaysia, contain at least 20% bio feedstock, said Synthomer in a press statement.

The ISCC PLUS certification enables Synthomer’s accredited manufacturing sites to use ISCC-certified raw materials and offer certified products to downstream customers using the mass-balance approach. To date, eight Synthomer manufacturing sites have ISCC PLUS certification.