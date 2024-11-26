Exxon Mobil to Supply LG Chem with 100,000 Tons of Lithium for Tennessee Cathode Plant

LG Chem said Exxon Mobil Corp. will supply the company with up to 100,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate. The lithium will be supplied from Exxon Mobil’s planned U.S. project to LG Chem’s cathode plant in Tennessee, which LG Chem expects to be the largest of its kind in the United States.

LG Chem’s Tennessee cathode plant broke ground in December 2023 and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons. The company noted that the plant is strategically located near customers and for raw material access.

“Building a lithium supply chain with Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest energy companies, holds great significance,” stated Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem. “We will continue to strengthen LG Chem’s competitiveness in the global supply chain for critical minerals.”

The final investment decision will be subject to various factors including the establishment of commercially competitive regulatory frameworks. The planned production of Exxon Mobil's lithium will use direct lithium extraction technology, LG Chem said in a Nov. 20 press release.