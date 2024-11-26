  • Newsletters
    1. Asset Management

    Exxon Mobil to Supply LG Chem with 100,000 Tons of Lithium for Tennessee Cathode Plant

    Nov. 26, 2024
    Energy giant's lithium deal aims to bolster U.S. battery supply chain, with strategic partnership positioning LG Chem for domestic electric vehicle market expansion.

    LG Chem said Exxon Mobil Corp. will supply the company with up to 100,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate. The lithium will be supplied from Exxon Mobil’s planned U.S. project to LG Chem’s cathode plant in Tennessee, which LG Chem expects to be the largest of its kind in the United States.

    LG Chem’s Tennessee cathode plant broke ground in December 2023 and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 60,000 tons. The company noted that the plant is strategically located near customers and for raw material access.  

    “Building a lithium supply chain with Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest energy companies, holds great significance,” stated Shin Hak-cheol, CEO of LG Chem. “We will continue to strengthen LG Chem’s competitiveness in the global supply chain for critical minerals.”

    The final investment decision will be subject to various factors including the establishment of commercially competitive regulatory frameworks. The planned production of Exxon Mobil's lithium will use direct lithium extraction technology, LG Chem said in a Nov. 20 press release. 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

