  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Exxon Mobil Entering Lithium Market

    May 29, 2024
    Exxon Mobil will tap lithium-rich brines deep underground using processes similar to those used in its existing production and refining businesses.

    By Amanda Joshi

    Exxon Mobil is planning to become a major supplier of lithium, a key material for electric vehicle batteries.

    To help meet demand for electric vehicles and the lithium required to power them, ExxonMobil plans to become a leading supplier of lithium using a modern process that has less environmental impact than traditional mining. Exxon's lithium extraction process is expected to have up to two-thirds less carbon intensity than hard-rock mining.

    To safely produce this lithium, the company will tap its geoscience, reservoir engineering and chemical processing expertise to extract lithium-rich brine from rock formations in Arkansas located approximately 10,000 ft underground. 

    Exxon Mobil will use a process called Direct Lithium Extraction to extract lithium from the brine quickly and efficiently. Any leftover brine is then pumped back underground into the same reservoirs it came from.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes

    Many facilities handledangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything undercontrol demands well-trained people workingwith the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored