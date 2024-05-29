Exxon Mobil Entering Lithium Market

Exxon Mobil is planning to become a major supplier of lithium, a key material for electric vehicle batteries.

To help meet demand for electric vehicles and the lithium required to power them, ExxonMobil plans to become a leading supplier of lithium using a modern process that has less environmental impact than traditional mining. Exxon's lithium extraction process is expected to have up to two-thirds less carbon intensity than hard-rock mining.

To safely produce this lithium, the company will tap its geoscience, reservoir engineering and chemical processing expertise to extract lithium-rich brine from rock formations in Arkansas located approximately 10,000 ft underground.

Exxon Mobil will use a process called Direct Lithium Extraction to extract lithium from the brine quickly and efficiently. Any leftover brine is then pumped back underground into the same reservoirs it came from.