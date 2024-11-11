Sabic Opens $170M Thermoplastics Resin Plant in Singapore

Sabic announced the opening of a $170 million resin manufacturing facility in Singapore Nov. 7, the company’s first specialty chemical plant in the region.

The company will produce its Ultem high-performance thermoplastic resin at the facility.

The plant supports Sabic’s goal of increasing global specialty resin production by more than 50%, responding to the growing demand from high-tech and manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and China, the company said in a press release.

Sabic said it’s trained a regional workforce to ramp up production for the Asian market.

The also company noted that its advanced materials are helping to support Singapore's growth as a sustainable, high-tech manufacturing hub.