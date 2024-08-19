Sabic and Lubrizol Develop Protective, Eco-Friendly Materials for Electronics

The Sabic thermoplastics may enable thin-wall molding to reduce raw material consumption or deliver chemical resistance for durability. Lubrizol said its Estane product is formulated with bio-based content and are manufactured at certified ISCC+ facilities.

These solutions combine soft and rigid materials , which may help customers advance their sustainability goals, enhance the protection of ever-thinner and more vulnerable applications, and streamline manufacturing through part consolidation, Lubrizol noted in a news release.

“Through our collaboration with Lubrizol, we provide material solutions with compatible chemistries that are ready to use which could accelerate time to market for our customers,” said Luc Govaerts, technology director, Sabic polymers, specialties business unit. “This solution also enables our customers to develop more-sustainable applications, addressing an increasing trend across many industries.”

Potential applications for these materials include laptops, cell phone cases and other electronics devices where durability, drop protection and a non-slip surface are needed.