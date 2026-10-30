Refining Gains Outpace Chemical Results in Third-Quarter Earnings

Shell and Exxon Mobil posted sharply higher refining profits while their chemical units earned less. Eastman and Olin pointed to pricing, feedstock costs and plant operations.
Oct. 30, 2026
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Refining Gains Outpace Chemical Results in Third-Quarter Earnings

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Third-quarter results reported this week show a split across the chemical sector. Integrated oil companies posted large refining gains, while their chemical businesses earned less as margins narrowed.

Shell plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. both reported higher overall earnings on strong refining margins. Chemical makers Eastman Chemical Co. and Olin Corp. reported results shaped by pricing actions, feedstock costs and plant operations.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $17.5 billion, or $4.23 per share, on Oct. 30. Its Chemical Products segment earned $725 million on an adjusted basis, down from $1.21 billion in the second quarter.

The company said chemical earnings fell as margins declined. Growth in high-value product volumes, driven by seasonal demand in Asia Pacific, partly offset the drop. Chemical sales volumes rose to 4,888 kilotons from 4,471 kilotons in the second quarter.

Shell

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $10.8 billion on Oct. 29. Its Chemicals and Products segment earned $3.86 billion, but nearly all of that came from refining and trading. The chemicals subsegment earned $103 million.

Shell said its chemicals manufacturing plants ran at 84% utilization and that the chemicals business was free cash flow positive for a second consecutive quarter. On the earnings call, management said Shell does not see itself as a natural owner of chemical assets and is in detailed talks to sell or restructure them.

Eastman

Eastman reported third-quarter sales of $2.39 billion on Oct. 29, up 8% from a year earlier. A 7% increase in selling prices accounted for most of the gain.

Adjusted earnings were $1.84 per share, up from $1.14 a year earlier. Both earnings and revenue came in slightly below analyst estimates.

Olin

Olin reported net income of $14.4 million, or 13 cents per diluted share, on Oct. 29. That compares with $42.8 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.71 billion, while adjusted EBITDA fell to $191.4 million from $222.4 million.

President and CEO Ken Lane said the company returned its vinyl chloride monomer assets to normal operations during the quarter. Those units at Freeport, Texas, had operating problems in the second quarter.

Olin expects a weaker fourth quarter. The company cited year-end customer destocking, higher feedstock costs, competition from subsidized Asian exports and significant planned maintenance turnarounds. It expects its merger with Huntsman Corp. to close in the first quarter of 2027.

Feedstock costs

Higher energy prices continue to affect producers. Brent crude traded near $118 a barrel on the morning of Oct. 30, about $53 higher than a year earlier, amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Dow Inc. has proposed polyethylene price increases in the U.S. and Canada of 7 cents per pound for October and 5 cents per pound for November. Dow cited higher feedstock costs, including ethane.

Chemical Processing reported in August that ethane-fed U.S. commodity producers have benefited from the gap between oil and gas prices, while specialty producers have had more difficulty passing on higher costs.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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