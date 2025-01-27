  • Newsletters
    Oil tanks at sunset , hongkong tung chung
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Chinese Chemical Plants Close Early as Trade Tensions Mount

    Jan. 27, 2025
    Threat of U.S. tariffs ripples through global markets as manufacturers shut down ahead of Lunar New Year; Canada's $25 billion chemical trade with the United States hangs in balance.

    Petrochemical plants across China are halting production earlier than usual before the Lunar New Year holiday, as uncertainty over potential U.S. tariffs weighs on Asian chemical markets, according to industry monitor ICIS. The temporary shutdowns, beginning two weeks before the traditional holiday period, reflect mounting concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions.

    Demand has softened for several key chemicals including oleochemicals and plastic resins ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, ICIS reported.

    U.S. President Donald J. Trump has threatened to impose tariffs as high as 60% on Chinese goods, leading many end users of key petrochemicals to ramp up production before the tariffs take effect. 

    This has led to early shutdowns as the plants have already met their contractual obligations, ICIS reported. 

    Fears over potential U.S. tariffs are spreading beyond China, rattling chemical markets in Canada and other trading partners, as CNBC reported on Jan. 22. Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tax on imports coming from Canada and Mexico. 

    During a rail strike in Canada last August, American Chemistry Council CEO Chris Jahn noted that “the chemical supply chains of the U.S. and Canada are intertwined.”

    The United States imports about $25 billion in chemicals from Canadian partners annually, Jahn noted. In 2023, U.S. firms sold more than $28 billion in chemicals to Canada, he added.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

