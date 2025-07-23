Bakelite Adds Bio-Based Adhesives Through Acquisition of Sestec

Bakelite, a supplier of thermoset specialty resins and engineered thermoset molding compounds, announced it has acquired Poland-based Sestec, a company known for its development of bio-based adhesive systems for wood and composite products. The acquisition expands Bakelite’s global sustainable product offerings and includes Sestec’s administration office in Kraków and its laboratory and production facility in Trzebinia.

Sestec’s adhesive technologies are 100% bio-based and used in a range of applications including MDF, HDF, OSB, plywood, particleboard, straw and fiberboard. According to the Bakelite, these systems offer an alternative to conventional adhesives while supporting broader industry efforts to reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing materials.

Bakelite said the acquisition aligns with ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio of lower-carbon and bio-based material solutions across its global customer base.