    Arkema to Expand Polyamide Output, India Site Achieves ISCC+ Certification

    July 11, 2025
    New Singapore unit to triple production of bio-based transparent polyamides; India site earns ISCC PLUS certification for mass balance resin tracking.

    France-based Arkema recently announced two developments advancing its sustainable materials portfolio: a production capacity expansion in Singapore and a mass balance certification at its coatings facility in India.

    In Singapore, Arkema will invest approximately $20 million to build a new transparent polyamide unit, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026. The project will triple the company’s global production capacity for its proprietary bio-based transparent polyamides. 

    The lightweight and chemically resistant materials can be recycled through Arkema’s Virtucycle program for advanced polymers, the company said.

    The Singapore expansion builds on the April 2022 startup of Arkema’s polyamide 11 plant on the same site, which Arkema said increased total polyamide 11 output by 50%.

    In a separate announcement, Arkema’s Navi Mumbai, India site has earned ISCC PLUS certification for its specialty acrylic, alkyd and polyester resins. The mass balance certification supports traceability of renewable feedstocks and aligns with the company’s roadmap to offer lower-carbon solutions in coatings. Certified resin types include high-solids, waterborne, UV-LED-EB and polyester powder formulations.

    According to the company, the certification will enable gradual substitution of fossil-based raw materials with renewable or circular alternatives for coatings used in infrastructure, e-mobility and electronics.

