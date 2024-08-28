  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    train Canadian National railway
    1. Industry News

    Canadian Railway Service Resumes After Shutdown Affects Chemical Supply Chains

    Aug. 28, 2024
    Chlorine shipments for drinking water were cited as the primary reason the Canadian government intervened in the labor dispute.

    Source CIAC

    After more than 9,000 railway workers went on strike on Aug. 22, freight rail service at Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) resumed on Monday, Aug. 26, following an order from the federal labor board to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.
     
    A prolonged rail disruption would have had “devastating impacts on Canadians and the broader economy,” said Greg Moffatt, executive vice president of Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC).
     
    Canada’s chemical industry moves more than 500 railcars of product each day, he noted.
     
    According to CIAC, the work stoppage threatened public safety, as 96% of Canadians rely on safe drinking water that needs chlorine and chlorine derivatives. These chemicals are only transported via rail. The Canadian government cited concerns about the inability to ship chlorine as a major reason for stepping in and imposing binding arbitration. Both railroads had stopped accepting chlorine and other hazardous materials before the Aug. 22 shutdown.
     
    The Canadian chemical industry is heavily reliant on rail freight for chemical transport. More than 70% of chemical products are shipped via railways, with some producers exclusively using rail. 
     
    CPKC said it anticipates several weeks for the railway network to recover and even longer for supply chains to stabilize.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.