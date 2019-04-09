/ / / Head Off Heat Exchanger Headaches

This Month’s Puzzler

We want to expand our existing storage capacity for biphenyl by adding another, larger tank. We now use a shell-and-tube exchanger to keep the biphenyl in a molten state in the two current tanks. We maintain the temperature between 169°F and 205°F. Properties at the two temperatures are: density, 0.99 g/cm3 and 0.97 g/cm3, respectively; viscosity 1.42 cP and 1.03 cP; heat capacity, 0.382 BTU/lb-°F and 0.397 BTU/lb-°F; and thermal conductivity, 0.077 BTU/hr-ft-°F and 0.076 BTU/hr-ft-°F. The biphenyl’s flash point is 237°F. We use 30-psig steam with a 30°F superheat to heat the biphenyl and don’t allow tank temperature to get within 30°F of the flash point because of past incidents.

The current tanks are 28-ft high and 32-ft in diameter with 4 in. of fiberglass insulation on their sides. The new tank is 32-ft high and 42-ft in diameter with 6 in. of insulation, including on the top. Typically, we run the tanks at about 75% level after a production run. The winter design temperature is 0°F with a 10-mph wind.

We lack data on the heat exchanger but determined its flow rate is about 140 gal/min instead of 180 gal/min in the spec., and the heat transfer coefficient U is only about 56 BTU/hr-ft2.

I’m concerned about whether the exchanger can cope with a third tank. In the winter, the heater already runs about 17 hr/d to heat the two existing tanks. Moreover, the piping is over 300-ft back and forth to the new tank — and it’s overhead.

Corporate managers want to rely on the current heat exchanger and put in a new pump and piping (at $22,000 for the new pump and $348/linear ft for piping). I instead suggested installing a dedicated heat exchanger for the tank and using a pump we can borrow from another plant. The new heat exchanger would cost $23,000 and require only about 150 feet of new pipe. How do I sell my idea to corporate? Am I missing some reason why they want to only use the existing heat exchanger? Can you suggest any way to improve the system?

Check Your Design Premise

One bit of information that’s missing is the cost of the old heat exchanger; depending how long it’s been installed, it may have depreciation value in the economic analysis. Also missing are more details on the new heat exchanger. It’s difficult to compare the two options fairly without evaluating reliability. A cheap shell-and-tube heat exchanger without an expansion head may work well for a few years — but then suffer catastrophic failure, erasing any savings in capital expenditure. Making such a comparison often is a challenge because quality improvements and reliability improvements are based on estimates. Maybe corporate knows something you don’t know and doesn’t want to buy a very expensive heat exchanger like, say, a spiral one.

Developing design data, such as U, from trend data can be risky. Presuming fouling is a problem — which it probably is — if the estimated U is only 56 BTU/hr-ft2, then what makes you think the fouling won’t affect your hydraulic calculations for sizing the pump? Most sizing software relies on the Darcy-Weisbach equation, which assumes Newtonian fluid. Maybe you need another type of pump than the tried-and-true centrifugal. Another issue is the borrowed part. Used equipment, regardless of whether it comes from an external or internal source, can pose issues based on past abuse; consider conducting a hydraulic test at a manufacturer’s shop before accepting it as good as new.

Let’s consider constructability of the project. This could be how you sell your idea to corporate. Using the existing exchangers involves at least two tie-points, likely four, and perhaps more if there are cleaning connections. Always figure tie-points at time-and-a-half, perhaps double-time — and that’s assuming the existing isolation block valve doesn’t leak. Construction in racks can be expensive, requiring erection and disassembly of scaffolding. Power supply to the welder in the racks will rack somebody’s brain. Then there’s lighting. Issues like those help explain why 60% of capital projects miss their budget targets. If you build fresh, all you must worry about is the area around the new tank; you can work on straight time and probably avoid high scaffold work by making tie-points near the ground.

As for loading up the duty on the existing heat exchangers, I really don’t see a problem. If you can switch back and forth between exchangers, then you possibly can use the two heaters to maintain three tanks. If you have problems, raise the setpoint of the heaters and look into added insulation. You may want to optimize on the level by heating and raising the level in the tank; this will provide more mass that should retain heat better between heat-ups. I’m not sure what you can do about the controls. Some kind of batch control with priority based on which tank is closest to the melting point might work.