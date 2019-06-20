ZF Electronic Systems introduces Steute’s Series ZS Belt Alignment Switches. Mounted on both sides of a conveyor belt, their output signals can be used to switch off the equipment or provide automatic correction of belt alignment. They feature snap-action, NC positive-break contacts; stainless-steel alignment rollers; and a rugged powder-coated, die-cast aluminum housing. Units are IP65; EN ISO 13849-1 and cCSAus-compliant. Typical applications include conveying systems, textile machinery and web processing operations.