Chart, Flowserve to Merge, Forming New Industrial Process Technology Company

Chart Industries and Flowserve Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction, creating a new industrial process technology company. The companies are headquartered near Atlanta and Dallas, respectively.

According to a joint press statement, the new entity will offer process and flow management technologies across compression, cryogenic, thermal and specialty applications. It will serve diverse markets including industrial gases, chemical processing, LNG, carbon capture and power generation.

Engineers and plant operators can expect broader aftermarket support, with approximately 42% of combined revenue tied to services and parts. The merger will integrate digital monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities from both companies.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Upon closing, the company will be headquartered in Dallas and will assume a new name and brand.

The leadership team will include Jill Evanko of Chart as board chair and Scott Rowe of Flowserve as CEO.

Additional information can be found at ChartFlowserve.com, a new joint website dedicated to the merger.