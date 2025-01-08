SICK and Endress+Hauser Launch Strategic Partnership

SICK, an international provider of sensor-based automation solutions headquartered in Germany, and the Swiss measurement technology specialist Endress+Hauser have launched a strategic partnership to advance new technological solutions for the decarbonization of the process industry.

As a result of the strategic partnership, around 800 sales and service employees from SICK’s “Cleaner Industries” business will transfer to Endress+Hauser across 42 countries. The collaboration will allow process automation customers access to a broader range of products from a single source and benefit from enhanced expertise in gas measurement technology, said Endress+Hauser in a press statement. With its global sales network, Endress+Hauser will access new customers, reach additional industries and tap into further application areas.

The strategic partnership also includes the operation of a joint venture, designed to strengthen and expand the range of process solutions for decarbonization. "Endress+Hauser SICK GmbH+Co. KG" will develop and produce product solutions for analyzer and gas flow meter technologies.

The company’s gas flow meters, for example, allow switching to low-emission and non-fossil energy sources, and the process analyzers allow reliable emissions monitoring. As part of the partnership, Endress+Hauser will now market the product solutions manufactured. From March 1, 2025, SICK and Endress+Hauser will each hold 50% of the joint venture.

Dr. Mats Gökstorp, Chairman of the Executive Board of SICK AG: "We are pleased that the strategic partnership for process automation is now starting. Together, we can better support customers worldwide and guide them into a sustainable future with leading technological solutions. We are convinced that the transformation of the process industry offers enormous opportunities for growth and development, which we will optimally leverage as strong partners.

Above all, we thank all the employees who have made the process automation business strong with their expertise and commitment and will continue this success story with the strategic partnership.”

Dr. Peter Selders, CEO of the Endress+Hauser Group: “This partnership is a perfect match. It creates new opportunities for growth and development, particularly in the sustainable transformation of the process industry. By joining forces, we offer added value to our customers. Our combined efforts will make us faster and ultimately more successful than if we acted alone. In this case, one and one equals more than two.

We look forward to working with the people joining us and the joint venture to build something new and make this partnership a success.”