The new TG series, with five models from 1340 to 3070 scfm, is designed for consistent dew point control and energy efficiency under varying load conditions. Kaeser's Secopack LS thermal storage system contains a phase-changing material (PCM) that is 98% denser than conventional storage media. Thermal energy is stored as the PCM cycles from a solid to a liquid state, enhancing energy efficiency. TG dryers also have R-513A refrigerant, which reportedly has 60% lower global warming potential and decreases refrigerant weight significantly. These features make the Secotec TG units up to 60% lighter than other thermal storage dryers. The units have a smaller footprint, making them perfect for facilities where space is limited.

Secotec TG units feature a variable speed radial fan design that enhances energy efficiency, extends fan life and enables dryer exhaust ducting. A dedicated fan in the electrical cabinet provides cooling in high heat environments. With Sigma Control Smart, a micro-processor based controller that controls the thermal storage process, remote on/off control capability and an optional Ethernet interface for connecting to a master control system, TG units can be easily integrated into plant operations and IIoT environments.