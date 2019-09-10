Endress+Hauser announces the Nivector FTI26 point level switch for detection of all types of powdered and fine-grained solids such as plastic granules, detergent, grain, sugar, spices, milk powder, animal feed and other dry materials. The switch can be installed at the top of a tank to indicate high level, or at the bottom of a tank to indicate low level.

For example, the Nivector FTI26 can be used during the production process of milk powder. Installed at the top, the device prevents the silo being overfilled by switching to stop the filling process. When the point level switch is installed at the bottom of the silo to detect the minimum level, it avoids dry running and thereby protects pumps and subsequent plant equipment.

The capacitance device fulfills all hygienic requirements, such as 3A, EHEDG and FDA. It is also cleanable up to protection class IP69. No additional or individual adjustments to different media are necessary.

The function of the point level switch can easily be checked via LED signalization without dismounting the device. In addition, the FTI26 is Industry 4.0 ready due to IO-Link communication. IO-Link reduces costs and complexity with an easy configuration of the devices via engineering tools.

Depending on the fail-safe mode selected and the level, the FTI26 activates when the point level is reached, in the event of a problem, or in the event of a power failure.