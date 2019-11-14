BinMaster Wireless Transmitter Units reduce the cost and complexity of installing silo inventory management systems. Easily programmable, compact devices replace wires with over-the-air technology. A simple point-to-point configuration eliminates the hassle and cost of running wires. Point-to-multipoint systems are easily scaled for more complex deployments using additional wireless units, base stations and wireless repeaters. Either setup can transmit up to a mile line-of-sight outdoors or 500 feet indoors.

For easy point-to-point communication, the WR-30-TR wireless bridge uses two weather-proof units to transmit analog, Modbus or discrete data over the air. For more complex applications, a custom point-to-multipoint system can be built using two or more WR-90-TR units in conjunction with a base station. Each base station accommodates up to 16 dual input/output expansion cards to transmit analog, digital or Modbus signals to a maximum of 32 WR-90-TR field units. Base stations are tailored using four types of modular input/output cards with choice of dual analog inputs, dual analog outputs, digital I/O or dual relays.

The WR-30-RP wireless signal repeater added to either a point-to-point or point-to multipoint system can retransmit wireless signals when connectivity is an issue. Repeaters are used to reroute signals around permanent obstacles or to transmit signals over distances exceeding one mile. Used with either the WR-30-TR or WR-90-TR, they are easy to install, requiring only power and a network ID. Any wireless bridge in range of the repeater with the same network ID will retransmit through it, increasing signal strength.

The wireless systems are compatible with BinMaster’s non-contact radar, guided wave radar and laser level sensors. They allow users to get data to a PLC in the control room or to BinView or Binventory software for inventory access on phone, tablet or PC.