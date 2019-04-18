BASF launches Sorbead Air adsorbent for air drying, specifically tailored for the compressed air market. The product reportedly offers customers an opportunity for cost and energy savings over a dryer’s lifetime due to its higher capacity and lower desorption temperatures.

Sorbead Air adsorbents are hard, spherical beads of alumino-silicate gel that resist abrasion. Due to the beads’ large surface area and pore volume, which increases adsorption capacity, Sorbead Air offers higher water uptake at varying levels of humidity. It also requires lower temperatures during regeneration.