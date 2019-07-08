Aalborg Instruments Introduces DPC Series Digital Mass Flow Controllers
Aalborg Instruments’ DPC series precision digital mass flow controllers provide accurate and stable control of mass flow rates of process gases. With simultaneous display of mass flow, volumetric flow, pressure and temperature parameters, the controllers are used in a variety of applications including scientific and analytical, bioreactors and surface depositions, gas sampling, manufacturing and metrology activities.
DPC differential pressure mass flow controllers feature totalizers with batch processing mode (0.5% RD + 0.2%FS) standard accuracy, 200:1 turn-down ratio and less than 150 ms response time.
Design features include:
- Simultaneously displays mass flow, volumetric flow, pressure and temperature.
- Multi-gas functionality: support for 90 different gases and gas mixes.
- User defined mixture functionality allows creation and storage of up to 20 custom gas mixes with up to five different gases each.
- Quick (100-150 ms) response time.
- Standard accuracy ± (0.5% RD + 0.2% FS).
- Two programmable mass flow rate totalizers.
- Optional Modbus RTU network interface with isolated RS485 transceiver.