Aalborg Instruments’ DPC series precision digital mass flow controllers provide accurate and stable control of mass flow rates of process gases. With simultaneous display of mass flow, volumetric flow, pressure and temperature parameters, the controllers are used in a variety of applications including scientific and analytical, bioreactors and surface depositions, gas sampling, manufacturing and metrology activities.

DPC differential pressure mass flow controllers feature totalizers with batch processing mode (0.5% RD + 0.2%FS) standard accuracy, 200:1 turn-down ratio and less than 150 ms response time.

Design features include: