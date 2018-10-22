Powder Solutions Introduces Teflex NP BFM Connector
Teflex NP from Powder Solutions is a new BFM fitting with heat and chemical resistant properties that are especially beneficial to processors in the chemical industry. Teflex NP is a pure PTFE non-permeable connector tcapable of running at higher temperatures, up to 572°F in continuous operation, with a surge temperature of 600°F. Teflex NP can be used with products across the full PH scale; caustic and acid product will not affect PTFE properties. Teflex NP is also designed to dissipate electrical charge and is food grade compliant, including FDA CFR21 177.1550 & CFR 178.3297.