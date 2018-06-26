Sierra Instruments launches its new flow energy option for managing and optimizing flow measurement for industrial facilities. It features Sierra’s QuadraTherm 640i/780i thermal flow meters, InnovaMass 240i/241i vortex flow meters and new InnovaSonic 207i ultrasonic flow meter. Designed, built and calibrated in the U.S. by Sierra, the Big-3 share the same Raptor firmware and many of the same software apps. They are a complete flow energy offering for flows like compressed air, natural gas, steam, and hot and chilled water, according to the company.

QuadraTherm iSeries thermal sensors offer a no-drift sensor with a lifetime warranty and accuracy of +/-0.5% of reading. The InnovaMass iSeries measures up to five process variables with one process connection: volumetric flow rate, mass flow, density, pressure and temperature, which is ideal for highly accurate steam flow measurement. The InnovaSonic 207i ultrasonic flow meter ensures accuracy of +/-0.5% of reading from 0.16 to 40 ft/s (0.05 to 12 m/s). Raptor, the Big-3’s shared firmware system, is a fluid, dynamic algorithm set that has fast microprocessors, delivers digital communication protocols, provides field flexibility and enables software apps.

In addition, the Big-3 has shared software apps with common home screens including ValidCal Diagnostics for field calibration validation, Datalogging, MeterTuning to automatically cancel external noise to improve accuracy, Dial-A-Pipe to change pipe size in the field and Dial-A-Fluid to change fluid type in the field without loss of accuracy.

Sierra is ISO certified and follows ISO17025 guidelines. All Big-3 flow meters come with a NIST traceable and fully ISO 17025 compliant Cal cert.