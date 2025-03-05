  • Newsletters
    LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage.
    1. Utilities/Energy

    DOE Continues Permit Approvals for LNG Exports

    March 5, 2025
    Energy secretary gives Golden Pass LNG more time to obtain permit for planned export terminal in Texas.

    U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on March 5 approved an export permit extension for the Golden Pass LNG terminal under construction in Sabine Pass, Texas. The approval will grant additional time to begin liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the terminal. 

    In a press bulletin, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said the move aims to meet the Trump administration’s commitment to establishing U.S. energy dominance and restoring “regular order” to LNG export reviews. 

    Golden Pass, owned by QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, is set to begin exporting later this year. Once operational, it will become the ninth large-scale export terminal operating in the United States, exporting up to 2.57 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas as LNG, according to the DOE news release.

    The issuance to Golden Pass marks the third LNG-related approval from DOE since President Trump took office, following an export approval for Commonwealth LNG’s project based in Louisiana and an order removing barriers for the use of LNG as bunkering fuel

    What People Are Saying

    Chris Wright, secretary of Energy, DOE: “Exporting U.S. LNG supports American jobs, bolsters our national security and strengthens America’s position as a world energy leader. President Trump has pledged to restore energy dominance for the American people, and I am proud to help deliver on that agenda with today’s permit extension.”

    Tala Goudarzi, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management: “Golden Pass was the first project approved for exports to non-free trade agreement countries by DOE during the first Trump Administration, and it is gratifying that this project is so close to being able to deliver its first LNG.”

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

