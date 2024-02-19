House Votes to Overturn LNG Export Moratorium

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Feb. 15 to pass a bill that would derail President Biden’s freeze on new liquefied natural gas export approvals, Bloomberg News reported.

The bill will likely not make it through the Senate, but its 224-200 passage in the House could encourage House Republicans to make similar demands in future government funding legislation, Bloomberg reported.

Last month, the Biden administration announced a suspension of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, expressing the intent to assess their impact on climate change, the economy and national security.

The administration contends that the existing analysis does not adequately consider evolving information about methane, a potent climate-warming pollutant in natural gas, Bloomberg reported.

The last report on LNG exports was published in 2019, and the pause, for which no definite timeline has been provided, has created uncertainty for various projects.