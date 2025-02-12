BASF Michigan, Ohio Plants Now Powered by 100% Renewable Electricity

BASF’s Coatings division said it has transitioned its North American sites in Greenville, Ohio, and Jackson, Michigan, to 100% renewable electricity. The switch will reduce more than 11,000 tons of CO 2 emissions annually, the company said in a press statement.

BASF Coatings produces resins, E-Coats, and clearcoats at its Ohio site, while the Michigan site specializes in surface treatment solutions for the Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand.

At the Chemetall site in Michigan, a subset of renewable resources, including solar and wind, will result in an approximate reduction of 950 tons of CO 2 emissions in 2025. Through virtual power purchase agreements with BASF Renewable Energy, the facility will cover total yearly electricity consumption of approximately 2,500 MWh.

According to BASF, the company used renewable energy certificates from its solar power virtual power purchase agreements and CO 2 reduction calculations using the EPA GHG Emissions Calculator to verify each site’s emissions reductions and energy performance.

BASF Coatings said it currently operates 17 sites globally using electricity generated from renewable sources.