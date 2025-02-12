  • Newsletters
    • BASF
    BASF Chemetall site in Michigan
    1. Utilities/Energy

    BASF Michigan, Ohio Plants Now Powered by 100% Renewable Electricity

    Feb. 12, 2025
    Company’s efforts will reduce more than 11,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

    BASF’s Coatings division said it has transitioned its North American sites in Greenville, Ohio, and Jackson, Michigan, to 100% renewable electricity. The switch will reduce more than 11,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, the company said in a press statement.

    BASF Coatings produces resins, E-Coats, and clearcoats at its Ohio site, while the Michigan site specializes in surface treatment solutions for the Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand. 

    At the Chemetall site in Michigan, a subset of renewable resources, including solar and wind, will result in an approximate reduction of 950 tons of CO2 emissions in 2025. Through virtual power purchase agreements with BASF Renewable Energy, the facility will cover total yearly electricity consumption of approximately 2,500 MWh.

    According to BASF, the company used renewable energy certificates from its solar power virtual power purchase agreements and CO2 reduction calculations using the EPA GHG Emissions Calculator to verify each site’s emissions reductions and energy performance.

    BASF Coatings said it currently operates 17 sites globally using electricity generated from renewable sources.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

