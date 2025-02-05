  • Newsletters
    Moringa plant
    Utilities/Energy

    Sasol, Anglo American, De Beers Partner on Renewable Diesel Pilot

    Feb. 5, 2025
    The companies have partnered to generate feedstock for renewable diesel production in South Africa, aiming to establish a local value chain for sustainable fuels.

    Global chemicals and energy company Sasol, along with mining companies Anglo American and De Beers agreed on Feb. 4 to jointly pilot the production of feedstock for use in renewable diesel. The initiative will help establish the value chain for renewable fuels in South Africa, according to the companies.

    The objective of the joint development agreement is to assess the technical and commercial viability of feedstock production, starting with oil-seed crops Solaris and Moringa, to generate vegetable oil. Sasol’s existing assets can take a variety of feedstocks to produce renewable diesel using vegetable oil quicker than greenfield projects and at lower costs, according to the press statement.

    Although renewable diesel production in South Africa is not yet at a commercial scale, recent market analysis indicates the country’s renewable fuels market is promising, driven by end customer demands and their decarbonization targets.

    What People are Saying

    Sarushen Pillay, an executive vice president at Sasol: “Renewable diesel … meets the technical standards of conventional diesel while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Our customers can, therefore, use it as a “drop-in” fuel in their existing equipment and machinery to meet their greenhouse gas reduction commitments. Partnering with Anglo American, we're investigating the development of a local and cost-effective supply chain for sustainable feedstock, utilizing vegetable oil to produce renewable diesel in our facilities.”

    Alison Atkinson, director, projects and development for Anglo American: “This is an important initiative to strengthen our commitment to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. … We worked closely with our De Beers colleagues to conceive this partnership given their pre-feasibility studies on renewable diesel production trials within their mining operations and host communities. De Beers is also providing the more than 20-hectare pieces of land on which the trial feedstock will be grown.”  

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

